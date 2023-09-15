Popular video-game company Unity shuts offices amid death threats

Unity Technologies, the video-game software company, has decided to close two of its offices and also cancel a scheduled town hall meeting. This drastic action comes in response to what the company has deemed a credible death threat. The threat followed Unity's recent controversial decision to change its pricing structure, sparking outrage within the gaming community.

Unity's CEO, John Riccitiello, had originally planned to address the company's staff during a town hall meeting. However, as a precautionary measure, he decided to cancel the meeting, citing security concerns. Unity has also chosen to close its offices in Austin, Texas, and San Francisco on Thursday and Friday.

Unity made the announcement regarding the office closures and threats in the wake of a heated debate surrounding its pricing strategy. The company revealed plans to implement a new fee system for developers using its software, known as the Unity Engine. Starting from January 1, 2024, developers of Unity-based games will face charges based on the number of user installations once a specific threshold is reached.

This decision unleashed a storm of criticism, with some game developers accusing Unity of violating its own terms of service and expressing concerns that the new charges could jeopardize their livelihoods. Many game studios publicly called on the technology giant to reconsider its pricing policy.

According to a report, a Unity spokesperson said that the company had become aware of a potential threat to some of its offices and had taken immediate and proactive measures to ensure the safety of its employees. The spokesperson emphasized Unity's full cooperation with law enforcement in addressing the threat.

The combination of a controversial pricing decision and a credible death threat has thrust Unity Technologies into the spotlight, highlighting the emotions and consequences that can arise from decisions within the gaming industry.

