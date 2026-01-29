Preparing for JEE Main? Google Gemini offers free exam practice papers

Google is expanding its AI education effort with free Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main practice exams powered by Gemini. Last week, on January 22, the company announced that Gemini will provide practice papers for students preparing for the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT), and now its now expanding the support to Indian engineering aspirants.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Google says that Gemini will provide students with high-quality and full-length mock tests that mirror the latest NTA exam patterns. Google assures that the tests are created using verified study material from India’s popular education platforms PhysicsWallah and Careers360.

Chris Phillips, VP, Education at Google, said, “We are excited by the opportunity to improve learning outcomes by scaling personalised, active learning through deep collaboration with the education ecosystem, ensuring AI acts as a responsible, teacher-centric equaliser.”

To access the JEE Main mock tests, users simply have to prompt Gemini with, “I want to take a JEE Main mock test,” and it will prepare a set of questions based on the latest exam pattern.

Similar to the exam, the mock tests consist of 25 questions each from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, and students will be given three hours to complete. They will also be given the choice to set a custom time limit for practice.

Advertisement

In addition, Gemini will also provide strengths and weaknesses, allowing students to further study the weak points. The AI assistant will also provide correct answers with explanations for a better understanding of complex topics. In addition, it will also help generate a customised study plan based on the student’s performance with the mock tests.

Google also said that its JEE Main preparation tools, along with the Canvas feature for creating study guides and quizzes, will soon roll out in AI Mode within Search.