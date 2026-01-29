Google integrates Gemini 3 into Chrome, adds agentic AI features

In the race to challenge AI-first browsers, Google has announced deeper integration of its Gemini 3 model into Chrome. With AI integration, Chrome will now be able to perform multiple complex tasks, such as multitasking across the web, running multi-step workflows, providing contextual help, and more.

The Gemini 3-powered Chrome will be available for Mac, Windows, and Chromebook Plus users to supercharge productivity with AI. The AI-powered Chrome is rolling out to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the US, as Google collects feedback ahead of a wider global rollout.

How Gemini 3 integration upgrades Chrome’s capabilities

The Gemini assistant, previously placed in a floating window, has now been transformed into a dedicated AI sidebar. Gemini will stay pinned while users browse, provide relevant responses across different tabs, or even explain complex articles.

The blog post states, “This can help you save time and multitask without interruption. You can keep your primary work open on one tab while using the side panel to handle a different task.”

In terms of AI-powered features, Gemini in Chrome will now be able to analyse information across multiple browser tabs simultaneously with the new Context Group feature. As a result, users can compare products, hotels, and more, as Gemini understands the context of an entire research session rather than just a single page.

Another intuitive AI feature in Chrome is “auto-browse,” which is said to have agentic abilities. This feature can automatically move across tabs, search, compare options, and even apply deals on the user’s behalf. For instance, based on user commands, it can visit a shopping website, find a specific product, and apply relevant coupons. However, it will seek permission before making a payment or placing an order.

Gemini in Chrome will also leverage the new Personal Intelligence feature, which connects information from Gmail, Search, YouTube, and Google Photos. Users will be able to ask Gemini in the sidebar about schedules, travel bookings, and shopping queries, based on upcoming events. Google said this feature will roll out in the coming months.

Google also announced that it is bringing Nano Banana to Chrome, allowing users to merge or modify images.

Gemini in Chrome comes with enhanced security

Google’s blog post highlighted that Gemini in Chrome includes built-in security rules to keep user data protected. The company said the new auto-browse feature will pause and ask for permission when required. For complex or private tasks, the AI will assist only up to a point and wait for user confirmation.