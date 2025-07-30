Primebook 2 Neo laptop with Android 15, MediaTek G99, 6GB RAM to launch for Rs 15,990

Indian tech brand Primebook is preparing to launch its latest offering, the Primebook 2 Neo, on 31 July. Targeted at students, self-learners, freelancers, and early-career professionals, the laptop is designed to provide a performance-focused and cost-effective computing solution tailored to young Indian users.

The Primebook 2 Neo runs on PrimeOS 3.0, the company’s proprietary operating system based on Android 15. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor and comes with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, aiming to support smooth multitasking and responsive performance in a lightweight, portable form factor.

The device also integrates features such as Companion Mode, an on-screen AI assistant capable of summarising documents and web content, and Prime X, a Cloud PC feature that allows access to full Linux and Windows desktop environments. Additionally, it supports AI-powered global search and is optimised for Android gaming through integrated keymapping.

“Primebook 2 Neo is a testament to our deep-tech commitment, where not just the hardware, but the entire software stack is built in-house,” said Chitranshu Mahant, Co-founder and CEO of Primebook. “This new product is also the result of listening closely to what the Indian youth wants: faster speeds, better storage, real multitasking, and smarter tools.”

Co-founder and COO Aman Verma added, “It’s a complete rethinking of what an Android laptop should be — personal, powerful, and deeply relevant to the way the youth learns, works, imagines and creates.”

Other notable features include 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro-SD, and access to over 50,000 Android apps through a dedicated app store. A unique app request feature will also allow users to suggest additional apps for inclusion.

The Primebook 2 Neo will be available at a starting price of ₹15,990 through Amazon, Flipkart, and Primebook’s direct-to-consumer website. An introductory discount of ₹1,000 will be available for the first 100 buyers purchasing through the official website.