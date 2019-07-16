PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 update rolling out in India: Check out features, download size, other details

PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 or season 8 has been released globally with new features, weapons skins, outfits, rewards, new theme and more. The PUBG Mobile new season will kick-start from July 18 and roll out has begun from today; however, the players will still have their Royal Pass section locked. The size of the new PUBG 0.13.5 update for Android users is 181MB and for the iOS users, the update size is 158MB. Also, iOS users will now be able to download and update features in the background, which wasn't possible before.

PUBG Mobile 0.13.5: What's new?

Some of the big new additions to the game in the version 0.13.5 include a brand new 'Power of the Ocean' theme, inclusion of the Bizon gun, and a 'Water Blaster' skin for the Scar-L in the gun lab. The new PP-19 Bizon gun uses 9 mm bullets and has 53-rounds in a magazine. It also supports limited muzzles and sights. The new gun was first teased in the PUBG - Vikendi Snow Map Gameplay Trailer.

The new PUBG Mobile update 0.13.5 also adds the TPP (Third Person Perspective) game mode to Team Deathmatch room mode. The Team Deathmatch room mode was launched with PUBG Mobile update 0.13.0 and allowed users to create custom Team Deathmatch modes using their Room cards. The feature has now been expanded to the TPP mode. It was earlier limited to the FPP mode.

The game also comes with a new HDR option that will deliver better colours. To turn this mode on, users will have to go to Settings - Graphics and then select HDR. However, the HDR mode is more suitable for phones that have hign-end specifications.

Some of the other major changes include a complete UI overhaul, new rewards for each tier, a new algorithm and new title visual effects.

PUBG Mobile 0.13.5: How to download?

To download the latest season of PUBG Mobile, just open the app and login to your account. If the update is available then a pop-up message will appear notifying you about the update. Simply click on it and update.

