PUBG Mobile ban impact: Garena, Call of Duty become most-downloaded gaming apps in India

The Indian government's decision to ban PUBG Mobile game has pushed other shooting FPS (first-person shooter) games into the spotlight. Call of Duty: Mobile and Garena Free Fire are those games that have become new favourites among the gaming community following the ban of PlayerUnknown's Battleground (PUBG) due to its links with Chinese Multinational technology company Tencent.

According to a report in Entrackr, Garena and Call of Duty are the among top-3 downloaded games across iOS and Android app stores between September 2 and September 5. Garena and Call of Duty recorded 2.1 million and 1.15 million downloads in those four days. It must be noted that the PUBG Mobile game was banned on September 2 in the country, along with 117 other Chinese mobile apps.

Call of Duty received 1.56 million downloads in the past 30 days. Notably, Ludo King is the third-most downloaded game in the country with 1.52 million downloads.

Citing data from Sensor Tower, the web portal added all three mobile games-"Garena", "Call of Duty" and "Ludo King" are also leading in Google Play Store for gaming categories in India since September 2.

Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game, developed by 111 Dots Studio. Call of Duty developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision and Garena. TiMi Studios is a subsidiary of Tencent Games.

Meanwhile, PUBG makers have cut ties with Tencent in India. The developers of the hit video game said it would take on publishing responsibilities in a bid to have its game reinstated. Additionally, Indian gaming company nCore has announced indigenous multiplayer action game FAU-G to fill the void of PUBG Mobile. FAU-G is slated to launch in October.

India was PUBG's biggest market before the game was blacklisted with more than 175 million downloads to date.

