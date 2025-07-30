Qualcomm showcases automotive innovations at Snapdragon for India: Auto Day

Qualcomm has reaffirmed its commitment to India’s evolving automotive sector with a strong display of its connected and intelligent mobility solutions at its flagship event, Snapdragon for India: Auto Day.

The event was attended by senior industry stakeholders, including Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways, who served as Chief Guest. The presence of leading Indian original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Hero MotoCorp highlighted Qualcomm’s strategic collaborations in the region.

On display was the Snapdragon Digital Chassis suite, comprising solutions like Snapdragon Cockpit, Snapdragon Ride, Auto Connectivity and Car-to-Cloud services. It has now been deployed in over 350 million vehicles globally. In India, Qualcomm’s automotive technology supports nearly all major automakers and is developed locally across engineering centres in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Gurugram.

Nakul Duggal, Group GM, Automotive and Industrial & Embedded IoT at Qualcomm Technologies, said the company’s platforms have “set new standards for safety and smart mobility in India,” adding that Qualcomm remains “deeply committed to advancing automotive intelligence” in the country.

Savi Soin, President of Qualcomm India, noted that the company’s focus on “Make from India, For India, and For the World” aligns with the country's ambition to lead in connected vehicle technologies. He added, “Our strategic collaborations with India’s leading mobility OEMs and suppliers empower the local ecosystem to lead the mobility revolution.”

Expanding Collaborations in Connected Mobility

At the event, Qualcomm highlighted ongoing partnerships with major automakers:

Maruti Suzuki: Involved in connected car technology developments.

Mahindra: Deploying Snapdragon Cockpit and Auto Connectivity for in-cabin digital experiences.

Hero MotoCorp, Ultraviolette, Royal Enfield and Pricol: Leveraging Qualcomm’s technology to improve telematics, cluster systems and real-time connectivity in two-wheelers.

In a demonstration of cross-industry innovation, tech entrepreneur and FYI.AI founder will.i.am presented FYI RAiDiO and Melodic Drive, AI-powered features designed to integrate creative and musical experiences into Snapdragon-powered vehicles. The technology, demonstrated in Mahindra’s electric vehicle range, translates driver movements into real-time musical output.

Focus on Safety and Localised Innovation

The event also marked the first demonstration of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Ride in India, with participation from key automotive suppliers such as Bosch, Tata Elxsi, Visteon, ZF and others. These technologies aim to improve safety, driver comfort and connected features across India’s varied driving environments.

Executives from partnering firms echoed Qualcomm’s role in driving innovation:

Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said the collaboration aims to deliver “affordable telematics and advanced infotainment systems.”

Niraj Rajmohan, Co-Founder & CTO, Ultraviolette highlighted Qualcomm’s role in delivering “cutting-edge connectivity” for high-performance electric bikes.

Kishor Patil, CEO, KPIT Technologies said Qualcomm’s platforms help reduce costs and accelerate time to market for advanced in-vehicle solutions.

With an established R&D presence in India and a growing roster of local partnerships, Qualcomm Technologies aims to support the country’s transformation into a global hub for connected mobility and automotive innovation.