Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Mobile Platform unveiled, bringing AI and premium features to affordable smartphones

Qualcomm Technologies has announced the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, a new chipset designed to bring premium features and on-device AI capabilities to more affordable smartphones. Building upon the success of the 7-series, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 boasts significant performance improvements and supports cutting-edge technologies like generative AI and advanced mobile gaming.

“Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 will bring the best of the 7-series to more mid-tier devices by selecting top 7-series features including on-device AI support,” said Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “This platform is another proof point in our commitment to deliver the best-in-class mobile experiences to consumers at every price.”

The new platform offers a nearly 20% boost in CPU performance compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. It also features a 40% faster GPU, over 30% improved AI performance, and a 12% reduction in power consumption.

One of the key highlights of the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 is its support for on-device generative AI with LLMs (Large Language Models), including Baichuan-7B and Llama 2 at 1B parameters. This allows for AI-powered experiences directly on the device, without relying on cloud connectivity.

Furthermore, the platform boasts enhanced mobile gaming capabilities powered by the Adreno GPU, along with professional-grade camera and video capture features such as a 12-bit triple ISP and 4K HDR support.

Xiaomi is expected to be among the first manufacturers to adopt the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, with a device launch anticipated next month. Other leading OEMs, including Realme, Samsung, and Sharp, are also expected to announce devices featuring the new platform in the coming months.

Key Features of the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

Nearly 20% improved CPU performance

Up to 40% accelerated GPU

Over 30% better AI performance

12% overall power savings

On-device generative AI support for LLMs

Enhanced mobile gaming capabilities

Professional-grade camera and video capture features