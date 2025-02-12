Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 with AI, gaming, and 5G enhancements

Qualcomm has officially launched the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Mobile Platform, promising significant performance upgrades, extended battery life, and AI-powered enhancements for mid-range smartphones. The latest chipset brings up to 11% better CPU performance, 29% improved GPU capabilities, and 12% power savings, making it a compelling choice for gamers, creators, and professionals alike.

The new Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 will power upcoming smartphones from leading brands like realme, OPPO, and Honor, with devices expected to hit the market in the coming months.

Key Features of Snapdragon 6 Gen 4

• Faster Performance: The Kryo CPU delivers an 11% speed boost over the previous generation, while the Adreno GPU improves gaming performance by 29%, ensuring smoother visuals.

• Enhanced Power Efficiency: With 12% lower power consumption, users can expect longer battery life for gaming, streaming, and multitasking.

• AI-Driven Features: This is the first Snapdragon 6-series chipset with Gen AI support, enabling smarter user experiences.

• Immersive Gaming & Audio: Snapdragon Sound™ technology supports wireless lossless audio, while 4K visuals make mobile gaming more immersive.

• Ultra-Fast Connectivity: Equipped with 5G and Wi-Fi 6, the chipset offers seamless connectivity for streaming, cloud gaming, and video calls.

“Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 will drive the next leap forward for smartphones in the mid-tier thanks to significant advancements in AI, gaming and photography,” said Deepu John, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “This platform brings a new level of performance and power efficiency for users to enjoy virtually anywhere with ultra-fast 5G and Wi-Fi, enhancing their everyday activities whether playing, creating, or working.”