Razorpay FTX 2025: Smarter payments, safer e-commerce & AI-driven financial solutions unveiled

Razorpay, India’s leading omnichannel payments and business banking platform, has introduced four major innovations at its annual flagship event, FTX 2025. The new offerings aim to empower startups, e-commerce brands, and enterprises with frictionless financial solutions and secure, AI-powered experiences.

1. RazorpayX Corporate Cards (in partnership with YES Bank)

- Positioned as India’s first founder-focused corporate card, it simplifies spending and reconciliation for early-stage startups.

- Offers customised spending limits, automated expense tracking, and AI-based vendor payments.

- Designed to solve the longstanding credit and cash flow challenges faced by startup founders.

2. Buyer Protection Program

- Touted as India’s first buyer protection feature, this program instils trust for online shoppers by providing a money-back guarantee on non-delivery or fraudulent transactions.

- D2C brands stand to benefit from higher prepaid adoption, reduced return-to-origin (RTO) losses, and a safer e-commerce ecosystem.

3. RAY Agentic-AI Toolkit

- India’s first AI-powered suite for onboarding, integration, real-time payment intelligence, and more.

- It includes RAY Onboarding Assistant for 10x faster onboarding, RAY Co-Pilot for generating and testing payment integration code, and RAY Concierge for real-time monitoring of 20+ critical payment metrics.

- This next-gen AI approach is set to enable one-click autonomous transactions and seamless commerce experiences.

4. Razorpay Engage Gift Cards

- A new digital gifting platform that helps businesses customise and distribute gift cards effortlessly.

- Features advanced AI-driven security, flexible redemption rules, and an integrated catalogue to boost customer loyalty without relying solely on discounts.

Speaking at FTX, Harshil Mathur, Co-founder & CEO, Razorpay said, “Over the past decade, Razorpay has been at the heart of India’s digital revolution, building financial solutions that empower businesses of all sizes. And now we’re entering a new era where financial systems should be so seamless that businesses don’t even notice them, they just scale. Speaking of that, I’m personally thrilled about our RAY Agentic-AI Toolkit, which I believe will be a breakthrough in intelligent financial automation and power the next generation of commerce. So, soon when your AI assistant finds you the perfect hotel, an OTT subscription, or a limited-edition sneaker - you will not see a checkout page, no redirections, and no interruptions. Instead of being taken away from your journey, payments will happen effortlessly in the background, making transactions smoother, faster, and completely frictionless.”

He added, “The future of business finance will not just be about managing money - but about making it move at the speed of ambition. And in a world where India is innovating faster than anyone can predict, the need to rewrite the rules of finance and the need for futuristic intelligent financial solutions has never been greater.”

Commenting on the launch of Razorpay’s latest line of products, Shashank Kumar, MD & Co-founder, Razorpay said, “I believe Fintech is only 1% finished. India is now a global example of fintech innovation. There is so much more to do! With continued innovations like these, we believe together, we will soon change the way payments and business banking have been done in India. AI-powered payments, frictionless credit, and trust-first commerce solutions aren’t just innovations, they are the driving force behind the next generation of business success. We’re transforming commerce into something that doesn’t wait to happen but adapts in real-time to the needs of the businesses. All the products we launched today have a play of AI embedded in them, be it Corporate Cards, Engage Gift Cards, or Buyer Protection Program. I believe that as businesses push boundaries and reimagine possibilities, these products that we launched today will fuel their ambitions, unlock new opportunities for them, and shape the future of a dynamic, AI-driven financial era like never before.”