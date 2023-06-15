Realme 11 Pro+ 5G with 200 MP camera goes on first sale in India today on Flipkart: Price, offers, specs

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G was launched in India last week at a starting price of Rs 27,999. The highlights of the smartphone include a 200 MP triple rear camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 11W fast charging, Dimensity 7050 SoC chipset and 12GB RAM. The smartphone is now available for purchase in India on Flipkart.

Notably, Realme 11 Pro 5G will go on first sale in India on June 16 i.e. tomorrow at a starting price of Rs 23,999 on Flipkart and the Realme website.

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G price, sale offers

The smartphone is launched in India in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant is launched at Rs 27,000 and the 12GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 29,999.

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G comes with a leather finish and a circular camera module. It is available in Astral Black, Sunrise Beige, and Oasis Green colour variants.

It is now available for purchase on Flipkart and Realme.com. In terms of sale offers, buyers can get a Rs 2000 instant discount on ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank cards.

The day we've been waiting for is finally here!



The sale of the #realme11ProPlus5G, starting at 25,999* goes live today. Get your hands on the breathtaking design today. #200MPzoomToTheNextLevel@Flipkart



Know more: https://t.co/uyl4sFlwcF pic.twitter.com/ozE9Q3dOoy — realme (@realmeIndia) June 15, 2023

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G specifications

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset paired with Mali-G68 GPU. It offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card. It runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 custom skin out of the box.

For photography, Realme 11 Pro+ comes with a 200MP primary camera on the rear, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens. It features a 32MP front-facing camera.

It is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 100W wired charging. It comes with a USB Type-C port for charging.

In other news, Realme India head Madhav Sheth has officially resigned from his position after 5 years of service.

Also Read:

Amazon launches affordable Prime Lite plan in India: See price, benefits

Realme 11 Pro review: Style and performance wrapped in vegan leather

Realme 11 Pro 5G alternatives: Samsung Galaxy F54 5G, Lava Agni 2, Motorola Edge 40 and more