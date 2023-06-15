Amazon launches affordable Prime Lite plan in India: See price, benefits

Amazon has introduced a new Prime Lite subscription tier for users in India. This will be a cheaper version of the Prime membership with lesser benefits. Amazon Prime Lite comes with just one annual subscription plan, unlike the Prime membership.

Amazon Prime Lite: Price, how to sign up

Amazon Prime Lite is launched at Rs 999 for 12 months. On the other hand, an Amazon Prime membership costs you Rs 1,499 for a year in India.

Amazon Prime Lite is available on Android, iOS and web for users in India. They can choose any of these platforms to sign up for this plan now. Anyone who is not a Prime member can subscribe to the new and cheaper version of Amazon’s premium membership.

Amazon Prime Lite vs Amazon Prime

Apart from the difference in pricing, Amazon Prime Lite comes with lesser benefits than compared to Prime membership. Amazon Prime Lite does not come with access to Amazon Music, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming, and Prime Advantage benefits. For the unversed, under Prime Advantage benefits, users can get no-cost EMI on smartphone purchases and up to 6 months of free screen replacement on select devices.

The Amazon website also mentions that Amazon Prime Lite subscribers will not be able to access the Prime Video OTT platform on web browser. In addition to this, the Lite subscribers can only access Prime Video on two devices simultaneously with resolution limited to HD quality. Prime members can stream content in up to 4K resolution on up to 4 devices simultaneously.

The company has not yet announced if users will see ads on the OTT platform. It was earlier rumoured that just like Netflix, Amazon is also working on an ad-tier subscription plan for the users.

Just like Prime members, Amazon Prime Lite subscribers will get free two-day delivery. The Lite plan subscribers also have the option to pay an additional Rs 175 to get morning delivery on eligible products. Additionally, subscribers will also get free no-rush shipping to eligible addresses where they will get Rs 25 cashback on each order.

Amazon Prime Lite members will also get unlimited 5 per cent reward points for purchases on Amazon with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card and exclusive Prime deals and early access on Amazon.

