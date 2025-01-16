Realme 14 Pro 5G and 14 Pro+ 5G launched in India: See price, specs and offers

Realme has officially launched the 14 Pro 5G and 14 Pro+ 5G smartphones in India, offering cutting-edge features such as AI-enhanced cameras, cold-sensitive colour-changing technology, and high-performance processors. With prices starting at ₹24,999, these devices bring flagship-like features to the mid-range market.

Both smartphones feature sleek designs, triple camera setups, and 6,000mAh batteries. The Pearl White variant incorporates thermochromic technology, which changes colour based on ambient temperature. When the temperature falls below 16°C, the back cover shifts from white to blue, adding a unique aesthetic.

Pricing and Availability

Realme 14 Pro 5G:

• 8GB+128GB: ₹22,999

• 8GB+256GB: ₹24,999

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G:

• 8GB+128GB: ₹27,999

• 8GB+256GB: ₹29,999

• 12GB+512GB: ₹30,999

Colour options include Jaipur Pink, Pearl White, Suede Grey, and Bikaner Purple (Pro+ only). Pre-orders are now open, with sales starting on January 23 at 12 PM via Flipkart, Realme’s online store, and offline retailers. Customers can avail of bank discounts of up to ₹4,000.

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G Specifications

The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G boasts a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,500 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Camera System

• 50MP Sony IMX896 main sensor with OIS

• 8MP ultra-wide lens

• 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom

• 32MP front camera

The device includes IP66+IP68+IP69 dust and water resistance, dual stereo speakers, and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging.

Realme 14 Pro 5G Specifications

The 14 Pro 5G features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits peak brightness. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset, it comes with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Camera System

• 50MP Sony IMX882 rear camera with OIS

• 16MP front camera

The handset also packs a 6,000mAh battery with 45W charging and shares the IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings with its Pro+ counterpart.