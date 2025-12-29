Realme 16 Pro+ 5G launch teased on Flipkart: Processor, camera, and more revealed

Realme is launching its new generation number series, the Realme 16 Pro 5G and Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, on January 6, 2025. Just last week, the company teased the specifications and features of the Realme 16 Pro model; now Flipkart has updated its microsite, revealing details about the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G model ahead of its official debut. The page consists of details about the smartphone’s processor, display features, battery size, and ingress protection (IP) ratings.

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G launch: Specifications and features

The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G launch was teased on Flipkart, revealing design, India-exclusive colour variants, and other crucial specifications of the phone. As per the microsite, the smartphone will feature a triple camera setup that will consist of a 200MP main camera and a 50MP periscope lens. It is also teased to offer up to 10x zooming capabilities.

For performance, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, which is said to have achieved a 1.44 million AnTuTu score. It is said to offer 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone will also be backed by a massive 7000mAh battery, similar to its sibling.

Flipkart listing also reveals that the Realme 16 Pro+ will feature a HyperGlow 4D Curve+ display that claims to offer up to 6500nits peak brightness and 2500Hz of touch sampling rate. In terms of durability, the smartphone has received IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. The Realme 16 Pro+ will be available in three colours in India: Master Gold, Master Grey, and Pink.

Now, to confirm its pricing and other details, we will have to wait until its January 6, 2026 launch.

