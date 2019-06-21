Realme C2 on sale today via Flipkart, Realme online store; here're the specs, price in India

Realme C2 is up for sale yet again today at 12:00 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com. The smartphone has received a lot of love from the buyers and is known for its massive battery, a lively HD+ display screen and a powerful octa-core MediaTek processor. The phone has been on sale multiple times and just like all previous sales, Realme is expected to put limited number of Realme C2 smartphones on sale. Meanwhile, Realme will put the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant of C2 smartphone for sale for the first time today. The Realme C2 smartphones are offered in Diamond Blue and Diamond Black colour options.

Realme C2 is the company's answer to Samsung Galaxy A2 Core and Xiaomi's Redmi Go in the affordable smartphone segment. Realme C2 is one of the best smartphones in India under Rs 8,000. As part of the sale, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMIs at Rs 1,000 per month. Axis Buzz Card holders can also avail an additional 5 per cent discount of up to Rs 200 on Realme C2. ICICI Bank card holders can also avail a 5 per cent discount on EMIs. The official Realme website is offering 10 per cent super cashback with a maximum value of up to Rs 1,000 for customers purchasing the phone through MobiKwik. Realme C2 is available offline as well and buyers can check the brick and mortar stores if they are unable to buy the phone during the flash sale.

As far as pricing in concerned, the 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage variant of Realme C2 can be bought for Rs 5,999. The 2GB RAM and 32GB storage and 3GB RAM and 32GB storahe variants of the phone can be purchased at Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999, respectively.

Realme C2 comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-MP primary sensor along with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also a 5-MP selfie camera at the front.

Specification wise, Realme C2 has dual-SIM (Nano) slots and runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top. It comes with a screen size of 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels). It has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options.

Realme C2 comes with a 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Additionally, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone also comes with a huge 4000 mAh battery and measures 154.3x73.7x8.5mm.

Edited By: Udit Verma

