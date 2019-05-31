Realme C2 to go on sale today via Flipkart, Realme online store

Realme C2 will be on sale again today at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme Online Store. Realme C2 has taken on Samsung Galaxy A2 Core and Xiaomi's Redmi Go in the affordable smartphone segment. It is one of the best smartphones in India under Rs 8,000. The smartphone has been put on sale multiple times until now since its launch last month. Some of the big features in Realme C2 are dual rear cameras and the efficient MediaTek Helio P22 SoC.

As for specs, Realme C2 comes with a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone and runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top. It comes with a screen size of 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels). It has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options.

For optics, Realme C2 comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-MP primary sensor along with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also a 5-MP selfie camera at the front.

As far as pricing is concerned, the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage model of Realme C2 is priced at Rs 5,999. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option is priced at Rs 7,999. Realme C2 is available in Diamond Blue and Diamond Black colour options.

For connectivity, there is 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Additionally, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone also comes with a huge 4000 mAh battery and measures 154.3x73.7x8.5mm.

As part of the sale, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMIs at Rs 1,000 per month. Axis Buzz Cardholders can also avail an additional 5 per cent discount of up to Rs 200 on Realme C2. ICICI Bank card holders can also avail a 5 per cent discount on EMIs. The official Realme website is offering 10 per cent super cashback with a maximum value of up to Rs 1,000 for customers purchasing the phone through MobiKwik.

