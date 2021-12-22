Realme GT 2 series to launch on January 4 in China

After giving fans a lowdown on the new technology that is going to debut with the upcoming Realme GT 2 series, the company has finally announced a launch date. In a release today, Realme said that the GT 2 series is going to make its debut on January 4 and the launch will happen in China.

Realme is yet to announce or share any details about when the GT 2 series is going to come to India. However, it is known that the devices will be available here and it is just a matter of time before we have a date.

Realme is calling the GT 2 series its “most premium flagship line-up ever” and is looking to break into the “high-end market” and “be on the forefront of leading tech innovations” with these devices.

The company recently held a special global event that was dedicated to announcing some “world-first” technology that is going to be a part of the GT 2 series. These include a 150-degree ultra-wide camera, back covers made of bio-polymer, and “Innovation Forward Communication” that will help the GT 2 series devices support 5G across bands and better NFC connectivity.

Realme’s Product Communication Manager Mark Wesley mentioned at the event that the Realme GT 2 Pro is going to feature “minimalist, sustainability-focused design inspired by paper” and that the device has been created in partnership with Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa.

“The back cover on Realme GT 2 Pro uses a bio-polymer material that serves as an eco-friendly alternative to fossil raw materials that contribute to global warming. The SABIC bio-based material has passed not only the ISCC International Sustainability and carbon certification, but also various stringent environmental regulation standards, such as REACH, RoHS, and EPEAT,” Realme said.

The new box design for the upcoming devices is also going to have a lesser overall plastic ratio, down to 0.3 per cent from the previous 21.7 per cent in older boxes.

On the camera front, the Realme GT 2 Pro is going to have a 150-degree ultra-wide camera and a fisheye mode.

Realme’s Innovation Forward Communication is going to offer a stable signal and 360-degree NFC support to the Realme GT 2 devices.

