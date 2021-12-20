Realme’s upcoming GT 2 series to feature three world-first tech

Everyone expected a phone launch, but Realme decided to play it slightly differently at Monday’s special event and went ahead to announce three world-first technologies that the Realme GT 2 series is going to feature. The GT 2 Series special event was all about the company’s “first and most premium flagship phone” and the new technology that is going to make its debut with it. These include a back cover made of bio-polymer material, a 150-degree ultra-wide camera, and something the company calls “Innovation Forward Communication”.

Mark Wesley, Realme’s Product Communication Manager, took the stage to talk about all the three new technologies at the event and this added to the other details we already have about the smartphones, for example, the Realme GT 2 Pro is going to use the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. However, besides this, the company shared no other details.

Wesley mentioned at the event that the Realme GT 2 Pro is going to feature a “minimalist, sustainability-focused design inspired by paper”. The design of the upcoming device has been created by Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa who has worked with the company to create master editions of older smartphones. The new GT 2 Pro is going to sport the Paper Tech Master Design making it the first smartphone in the world to be designed with bio-based materials, as Realme claims.

“The back cover on Realme GT 2 Pro uses a bio-polymer material that serves as an eco-friendly alternative to fossil raw materials that contribute to global warming. The SABIC bio-based material has passed not only the ISCC International Sustainability and carbon certification, but also various stringent environmental regulation standards, such as REACH, RoHS, and EPEAT,” the company said.

Also, the new box design for the Realme GT 2 series will also have a lesser overall plastic ratio. Realme said that the overall plastic ratio has been reduced from 21.7 per cent in the previous generation boxes to 0.3 per cent in the current boxes.

The Realme GT 2 Pro, as the company says, is going to be the first smartphone in the world to offer a 150-degree ultra-wide camera which is going to expand the phone’s field of view by 278 per cent as compared to the 84-degree field on the main camera.

Additionally, the smartphone is also going to offer a fisheye mode, a first for any company, on the GT 2 Pro.

Realme’s Innovation Forward Communication is all about connectivity. The Innovation Forward Communication is going to offer a stable signal and 360-degree NFC support to the Realme GT 2 devices.

“The Realme GT 2 Pro is equipped with an Antenna Array Matrix System consisting of three technologies: the world's first ultra-wide-band antenna switching technology (HyperSmart), a Wi-Fi Enhancer, and 360 degree near-field communication (NFC) technology,” the company said.

The devices are going to have the company’s HyperSmart antenna switching technology that is designed with 12 wrap-around antennas on all sides of the smartphone. These antennas all support mainstream bands in almost all directions with the same signal strength. “This allows GT 2 Pro to intelligently evaluate the signal strength of all antennas and automatically select the one with the best signal,” Realme explained.

There is also the symmetrical Wi-Fi antenna that has been designed to support a “more balanced signal strength around the phone”. The company says that in its tests this design improved the signal stability on the Realme GT 2 services by 20 per cent as compared to asymmetrical Wi-Fi antenna design.

The Realme GT 2 Pro is also going to integrate the top two cellular antennas with an NFC signal transceiver function. This increased the sensing area on the device by 500 per cent and the sensing distance by 20 per cent. “The entire upper part of the GT 2 Pro senses NFC signals in either direction, facilitating the use of NFC for swiping cards or smartphones,” the company said.

