Realme GT Neo 5 launched in China with 240W charging; see charging time, price and other specs

Realme has recently announced the launch of its latest flagship in the form of the Realme GT Neo 5 in the Chinese market. It is the latest addition to the company's GT series of smartphones and features a powerful 240W flash charging technology that can charge the phone from 0 to 100 per cent in just 10 minutes.

There are two variants of the GT Neo 5. One with quicker 240W fast charging and a 4,700mAh battery, while the other variant comes with 150W charging and a slightly bigger 5,000mAh battery. Both editions share a unique design with a glowing rectangle on the back.

Tech Layoffs 2023: A Visual Story

The GT Neo 5 comes with a 6.74-inch 1240p 144Hz OLED display and runs on Qualcomm's last year’s flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

The phone comes with a triple-camera setup of a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. It also has a 16MP front-facing camera.

Pricing for the 240W version starts at 3,199 yuan (Rs 38,750) for 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 150W model starts at 2,599 yuan (Rs 31,500) for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The device will come in three colours - Black, White, and Purple. It will be interesting to see if the device will make its way to other markets outside of China.

