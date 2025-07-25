Realme launches 15 series in India with AI Edit Genie, triple 50MP cameras and slim 7000mAh battery phones

Realme has officially launched the Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G in India, positioning the new series as the “AI Party Phone” designed for a generation fluent in creativity, social content and mobile gaming. The brand also introduced the Realme Buds T200, a new set of wireless earbuds focused on immersive sound and noise cancellation.

Advertisement

Tapping into the Gen Z and millennial lifestyle, both smartphones bring significant upgrades in camera technology, AI-powered photo editing, gaming performance, and battery life.

Triple Camera Setup and 4K Video

The Realme 15 Pro 5G debuts with a flagship-grade triple 50MP camera setup featuring a Sony IMX896 sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP front camera. It supports 4K 60FPS video recording, pushing content capture quality to new heights.

The Realme 15 5G is equipped with dual 50MP cameras, including a Sony IMX882 sensor and a 50MP front lens. Both front and rear lenses offer 4K video capture, while a new 2K live photo mode enhances image clarity and allows sharing across social platforms.

Advertisement

AI Edit Genie and Party Mode

One of the headline features of the series is the debut of AI Edit Genie, an on-device tool that enables voice-based photo editing. Users can add objects, swap backgrounds, or beautify images simply by speaking. A new AI Inspiration feature automatically enhances photos using smart algorithms.

The Realme 15 series also introduces AI Party Mode, designed for low-light portraits, enhanced with creative frames, watermarks and a lively UI that gives images a vibrant social feel.

Flagship Chipsets and Gaming Performance

Under the hood, the Realme 15 Pro 5G features the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, delivering strong CPU gains and support for 120FPS and 90FPS gaming in titles like Free Fire and Battlegrounds Mobile India. The Realme 15 5G is powered by the Dimensity 7300+ 5G chip and scores an impressive 740,000 on AnTuTu benchmarks.

Advertisement

Both models come with 7000mAh batteries and 80W fast charging. A VC cooling system and Realme’s GT Boost AI gaming optimisation ensure top-tier thermal performance and low-lag gameplay.

Design and Display

The Realme 15 Pro 5G stands out as the slimmest phone with a 7000mAh battery. It features a curved 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 6500 nits. Realme claims it is the brightest and smoothest screen in its class. The phone also offers IP69+ Corning Glass protection.

Both models showcase back panel designs inspired by party wear and couture fabrics, blending fashion with technology. Colour options include Flowing Silver, Velvet Green, and Silk Purple for the 15 Pro, and Silk Pink among others for the 15 5G.

Realme Buds T200

The new Realme Buds T200 feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers, Hi-Res Audio certification, LDAC codec support and 32dB Active Noise Cancellation. The earbuds provide up to 50 hours of playback and offer IP55-rated durability, 45ms gaming latency, and Bluetooth 5.4.

Pricing and Availability

The Realme 15 Pro 5G starts at ₹28,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, while the Realme 15 5G starts at ₹23,999. The Buds T200 are priced at ₹1,999 (₹1,699 with bank offers). All products will be available from 30 July 2025 across Flipkart, realme.com and offline stores, with Buds T200 sales beginning on 1 August.