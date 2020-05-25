Realme launches Smart TV watch and Realme Buds Air Neo today; check colors features price other details

Realme, on Monday, launched a range of AIoT products in its "Leap to Next" event. The Chinese phone maker launched its first smart television and smartwatch today, May 25. The online event also saw a debut of the Realme Buds Air Neo truly wireless earbuds, which are likely the successor of the Realme Buds Air launched last year.

Here are key features, prices of Realme TV, Realme Watch, and Realme Buds Air Neo:

1.Realme Smart TV:

This is is the first time, Realme has forayed into the smart TV sphere. The TV will come in two sizes--Realme Smart TV will come in 32-inch and 43-inch screen size. Realme TV is powered by MediaTekk SoC. The TV will support HDR 10. Realme TV will include a four-speaker system with a total output of 24W and it will support Dolby Audio.

Realme TV will run on the Android TV platform and come with a built-in Chromecast function. With a built-in Chromecast, it lets you connect third-party devices via USB, HDMI or Bluetooth. The remote for the Realme TV will carry dedicated buttons for Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and Google Assistant.

Realme Smart TV price: The 80 cm (32 inch) TV is available at a cost of Rs 12,999. Whereas, 108 cm ( 43 inch) TV will be available for Rs 21,999. The smart TVs will go on sale starting 2 June at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

The company offers an additional 1 year warranty on the panels. Realme will also be offering a home-installation service within 48-hours of placing the order for the smart TV.

2. Realme Watch:

The realme watch has a 1.4-inch (3.5 cm) colour touchscreen. The watch has colorful strips--Red, Blue, and Green at Rs. 499 each. and personalised watch faces. Realme Watch's display can reach up to 400 nits of brightness

The watch supports 14 sports modes for activity tracking, including football, aerobics, badminton, yoga, and treadmill. The smartwatch also has a heart-rate monitoring feature through a dedicated photoplethysmogram (PPG) sensor. It is touted to record the heart rate every five minutes. The SpO2 sensor will be present on the watch, which lets users track their blood oxygen levels.

Unlike the Apple Watch or some other premium smartwatches, the Realme Watch can't be used to attend voice calls. However, a user can reject a call or mute directly from the smartwatch. The watch is also capable of providing notification alerts from most of the apps installed on your smartwatch. One can also use the smartwatch as a remote for the camera sensors of your smartwatch.

Realme Watch price: The realme watch sale will start from June 5. The Realme Watch price is set at Rs. 3,999. It will go on sale via offline stores soon after.

3. Realme Buds Air Neo

The realme Buds Air Neo are wireless earbuds. The new realme earbuds come with bigger, 13mm drivers than the 12mm sound unit available on the Buds Air. The earbuds have come with a IPX4-certified build that has a water-resistant design. It features customised R1 chipset, 119.2 ms latency.

Realme Buds Air Neo earbuds are claimed to deliver up to three hours of continuous music playback on a single charge. The charging case claims to offer up to 17 hours of battery life. The case has a Micro-USB port for charging.

The Realme Buds Air Neo come with touch controls. This means one can pause, play, skip tracks. Touch to control calls, music, voice assistant as well. A user needs to triple tap to play the next song; double tap to answer a call; press and hold one side to end call.

The sale of white colour variant realme Buds Air neo will begin from today at 3 pm today on Flipkart. The red and green variants will be made available eventually.

Realme Buds Air Neo price: It is available for Rs 2,999

