Realme P2 Pro review: A solid mid-ranger with great battery life

Realme has been aggressively targeting the Indian smartphone market, and the Realme P2 Pro is its latest offering in the competitive mid-range segment. Priced under Rs 25,000, it checks all the right boxes on paper, but does it have what it takes to stand out in a crowded field?

Design and Display

The Realme P2 Pro makes a good first impression with its attractive design. The cushion-shaped camera module with contrasting hexagonal accents adds a touch of personality, while the textured back panel with a brush-stroke pattern feels good in hand and resists fingerprints. The curved edges and 180-gram weight make it comfortable to hold for extended periods.

The 6.7-inch AMOLED display is a highlight, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution, and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. Colors are vibrant, viewing angles are excellent, and outdoor visibility is solid. The display also features "Rainwater Smart Touch" technology for improved responsiveness in wet conditions and is SGS-certified for eye protection.

Cameras

The dual-camera setup on the back consists of a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Realme's HYPERIMAGE+ AI photography architecture aims to enhance clarity, dynamic range, and portrait quality. And, in real-world testing, the camera performance is decent.

While the primary camera captures bright images, it struggles with detail compared to competitors like the Vivo T3 Pro. The ultra-wide lens produces overly saturated colours, and portrait mode lacks fine detail and accurate edge detection. The 32MP selfie camera is adequate for video calls but doesn't excel in detail or low-light conditions.

Performance and Software

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor powers the Realme P2 Pro, delivering smooth performance for everyday tasks, multitasking, and even some casual gaming. The phone is available with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, ensuring ample headroom for demanding apps and large files.

While not a dedicated gaming phone, the P2 Pro handles popular games like BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile reasonably well.

Realme UI, based on Android 14, offers a customizable user experience but comes preloaded with a considerable amount of bloatware. The presence of numerous pre-installed apps can feel overwhelming, although many can be uninstalled.

Battery and Charging

The Realme P2 Pro packs a generous 5,200mAh battery that easily lasts a full day with moderate to heavy use. The 80W fast charging is a welcome addition, topping up the battery from 20 to 100 percent in just 36 minutes.

Final Verdict

The Realme P2 Pro is a decent mid-range phone that offers a good balance of features, including an attractive design, a vibrant display, smooth performance, and long-lasting battery life. However, it lacks a standout feature that sets it apart from its rivals, and the camera performance could be better.

At its starting price of Rs 21,999, the Realme P2 Pro is a solid choice for those seeking a well-rounded smartphone experience.