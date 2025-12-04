Realme P4x 5G launches in India with 7000mAh battery, 144Hz display; see price and offers

Realme has launched a new P series smartphone, the Realme P4x 5G, in India. The smartphone flaunts premium features like a 7000mAh battery, a 144Hz display, a 50MP camera, and more, but at an affordable price range. Realme also flaunts performance and gaming-centric capabilities with an AnTuTu score of more than 780,000, claiming that the smartphone has the fastest chipset in the segment.

Realme P4x 5G price in India and availability

The Realme P4x 5G will be available in three colour ways: Matte Silver, Elegant Pink, and Lake Green. The smartphone will come at a starting price of Rs. 15,499 for the 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant. It also comes in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB options, which are priced at Rs 16,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively. Buyers can get the base storage model for just Rs 13,499 as part of the launch offer.

The Realme P4x 5G sale in India starts on December 10, 2025, starting at 12 PM IST, on Flipkart and Realme's online store.

Realme P4x 5G: Specifications and features

The Realme P4x 5G features a 6.72-inch full-HD LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1000nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. In addition, it is equipped with a 5300mm sq FrostCore vapour chamber for optimal performance while multitasking or gaming.

The Realme P4x 5G features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary lens. On the front, it features an 8MP selfie shooter. It is backed by a massive 7,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. Lastly, it offers a durable build with an IP64 rating for protection against dust and water.