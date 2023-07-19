Realme Pad 2, Realme C53 launch today: Check specifications, features, other details

Realme will launch the new C53 and Realme Pad 2 at an event today. The Realme C53 is an entry-level smartphone with 108MP camera lens. The Realme Pad 2 will be getting a 120Hz 2K display. The launch event will be streamed live at 12 PM.

Interested viewers can watch the live stream using the YouTube embed below:

Realme Pad 2 Specifications

Realme has already revealed the specifications of the new tablet via its official website. The tablet will be getting an 11.5-inch display with an 85.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The display comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz but it will support an adaptive refresh rate which can alternate between 40Hz, 60Hz and 120Hz depending on the content being watched.

The tablet will also be getting Blue-light protection for a safer viewing experience. The peak brightness of the display will go as high as 450 nits. Going by the teasers, we can determine that the Realme Pad 2 will be launched in two colours: green and black.

Realme C53 Details

The highlight of the Realme C53 will be the primary camera lens, a 108 MP unit that Realme claims is a segment-first. The phone features a triple camera setup on the rear. Apart from that, the Realme C53 will get 18W fast charging which can offer 50 per cent charge in 52 minutes.

Another USP of the Realme C53 is the design. The C53 will get a slim profile at just 7.99mm thick.



