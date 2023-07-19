Realme Pad 2, Realme C53 launched in India: Check price, specs, offers, and more

Realme Pad 2 and Realme C53 were launched in India today. The highlights of Realme Pad 2 include a 120Hz 2K display, up to 16 GB RAM and support for 33W fast charging. Realme C53, on the other hand, comes with a 108MP dual rear camera, a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W quick charge and a 90Hz display.

Both Realme C53 and Realme Pad 2 will be available for purchase on Flipkart in India.

Realme Pad 2, Realme C53 India price, sale offers

Realme Pad 2 is launched in two storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost you Rs 22,999 in India. It comes in Grey and Green colours.

It will be available for pre-booking from July 26 till July 31. Buyers will get Rs 2,000 discount on pre-booking. The Realme Pad 2 will go on sale on August 1 at 12 PM on Flipkart, Realme website and offline stores.

Realme C53 has also been launched in two storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 9,999 while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is launched at Rs 10,999. It is launched in Champion Gold and Champion Black colour variants.

Realme C53, Realme Pad 2 pricing

Realme C53 will go on sale in India on July 26 at 12 pm on Flipkart, realme.com and retail stores. Buyers will get Rs 1,000 off on 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant.

The maestro of capturing your perfect moments for you is here!



Own the #108MPChampionLikeNeverBefore at Rs,9,999 with the first sale, going live on July 26, 12PM. #ChampionForEveryone



Head here: https://t.co/EbgQjNVMYw pic.twitter.com/6zE8DV2OwA — realme (@realmeIndia) July 19, 2023

Realme Pad 2 specifications

Realme Pad 2 features an 11.5-inch display with an 85.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The display comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz but it will support an adaptive refresh rate which can alternate between 40Hz, 60Hz and 120Hz depending on the content being watched.

It is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with Mali-G57 MC2 and offers up to 6GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, the tablet comes with two 8MP cameras on the front and back. Realme Pad 2 is equipped with an 8,360mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging support.

Realme C53 specifications

Realme C53 features a 6.47-inch HD display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by UNISOC T612 SoC and offers up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It runs on realme UI T Edition based on Android 13.

As for the camera, the smartphone features a 108MP rear camera setup. It has an 8MP front-facing camera. It comes with a USB Type-C port for charging. Realme C53 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

