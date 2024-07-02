Realme to unveil AI-powered 13 Pro series soon; here's all you need to know

Realme is preparing to unveil its first smartphone boasting an "AI professional camera" as part of its highly anticipated realme 13 Pro Series. The grand reveal will take place at a dedicated AI imaging event in Bangkok on July 4th.

Adding weight to the event, realme will be joined by representatives from TÜV Rheinland, a globally recognised independent testing and certification organiation. This collaboration underscores realme's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology backed by rigorous quality assurance.

This strategic move aligns with realme's broader global AI strategy and the introduction of its proprietary "Next AI" technology IP. The company is actively integrating AI capabilities across its product portfolio, with a particular focus on enhancing smartphone photography.

Building upon the success of its Number Series, known for its camera capabilities, realme aims to democratise access to advanced AI camera technology with the 13 Pro Series.

By harnessing the power of AI, the company aspires to elevate mobile photography from the "pixel era to the age of AI," making professional-grade camera features more accessible to a wider audience.

The upcoming AI Imaging Media Preview Event promises to be an exciting platform for realme to showcase its latest innovations and outline its vision for the future of AI-powered smartphone photography.