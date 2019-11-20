Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s launch in India today: Check out price, specs, how to watch livestream

Realme X2 Pro and Realme 5s is all set to launch in India today. The much-awaited phones will be launched at 12:30 pm on Wednesday. You can watch the launch on Realme's official website, on its social media channels as well as on YouTube.

Realme X2 Pro is already available in China and the same model of the phone is likely to be launched in India as well. India, however, will be the first country to receive the Realme 5s. The company plans to take on Redmi Note 8 with this launch.

Realme X2 Pro which will compete against the likes of Redmi K20 Pro is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 24,999. Realme 5s is, however, likely to be priced around Rs 10,000.

Customers waiting to grab the newly launched phones would be able to purchase the same from Flipkart and the Realme online store.

Here's what Realme X2 Pro and Realme 5s have to offer:

Realme X2 Pro

The mid-range phone is expected to come with a powerful chip and a camera that would make selfie fans happy. Realme X2 Pro is likely to be equipped with Snapdragon 855 Plus, which is Qualcomm's most powerful chip on offer currently. The phone is expected to pack five cameras, with one on the front for selfies. Realme X2 Pro will come with a primary 64MP image sensor, 13MP telephoto lens, 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, Realme X2 Pro will have a 16MP Sony IMX471 camera sensor.

Realme X2 Pro is expected to have a fingerprint sensor and 4000mAh battery with 50W Super VOOC Flash Charging technology.

Realme 5s

The cheaper offering by Realme is expected to come with a powerful battery as well as a great camera set. Packed with 6.51-inch HD display, the phone would sport a waterdrop notch on the front as well as a single image sensor. Realme 5s would have four cameras with the primary being a 48MP image sensor.

Realme 5s is expected to come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a powerful 5000mAh battery.

