Realme X50, company's first 5G smartphone, to launch on January 7

Realme is all set to launch its first 5G enabled smartphone Realme X50 next month. The Chinese smartphone maker took to Weibo to announce that it will launch the device in Beijing, China on January 7, 2020. Realme has already teased some features of the X50 over the past few weeks now. The Weibo post further reveals that the Realme X50 will be shipped in two colour options.

Details revealed so far state that Realme X50 will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor. The phone is expected to run on Android OS and is rumoured to be powered by a non-removable 4500 mAh battery.

Apart from this, the smartphone manufacturer previously confirmed that the battery will come with VOOC 4.0 charging and will be able to charge the phone up to 70 per cent in 30 minutes. It implies that you can charge the phone to 100 per cent in an hour.

The phone is expected to come with a Sony IMX686 60MP primary camera, accompanied by one 8MP and two 2MP sensors in a quad camera setup. It will also feature a dual selfie camera housed in a pill-shaped cut-out placed at the left side of the display.

The Realme X50 will also come with dual channel support to connect to both 5G and WiFi networks at the same time. In order to minimise heating, Realme has incorporated a five-dimensional heat dissipation system that completely covers all heating sources in the device.

