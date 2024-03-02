scorecardresearch
Reddit seeking up to $6.5 billion valuation in IPO: Report

Reddit seeking up to $6.5 billion valuation in IPO: Report

According to the sources, Reddit is contemplating setting a price range of $31 to $34 per share.

Reddit plans to reserve shares for its big users in IPO

Reddit, the popular online platform, is poised to make its debut on the stock market with an initial public offering (IPO) aiming for a valuation of up to $6.5 billion, sources familiar with the matter informed Reuters on Friday. This valuation marks a significant decrease from its previous worth.

According to the sources, Reddit is contemplating setting a price range of $31 to $34 per share. 

Insiders revealed that the IPO will involve a mix of newly issued shares by Reddit as well as existing shares held by investors and employees.

The company's valuation was previously estimated at $10 billion during a funding round in 2021. Reports from January indicated that Reddit was planning to sell approximately 10% of its shares during the IPO.

Reddit, renowned for its specialised discussion forums and user-driven content curation system involving 'up' and 'down' votes, recently disclosed a narrowed net loss of $90.8 million in 2023, with a revenue growth of approximately 21%.

The public filing for Reddit's IPO was made available last week, marking a significant milestone almost two decades after its inception. The IPO is seen as a crucial test for the platform, which continues to trail behind social media giants like Facebook and Twitter, now rebranded as X.

Published on: Mar 02, 2024, 9:32 PM IST
