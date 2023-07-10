Redmi 12 announced to launch in India on August 1: Expected price, specs

Xiaomi has announced launch of Redmi 12 in India on August 1. The company has revealed that the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup and “crystal glass design” and will be available in a white colour option. Notably, the affordable smatphone has already been launched globally.

The official Redmi India account tweeted, “You asked and here it is, #XiaomiFans!! Introducing the perfect blend of beauty & innovation, #Redmi12 with 𝒄𝒓𝒚𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒍𝒈𝒍𝒂𝒔𝒔𝒅𝒆𝒔𝒊𝒈𝒏 and our style icon @DishaPatni. Launching on 1st August.”

Redmi 12 India launch date

Xiaomi has announced that Redmi 12 will launch in India on August 1. It will be available for purchase across Mi.com, Mi Home and more.

You asked and here it is, #XiaomiFans!



Introducing the perfect blend of beauty & innovation, #𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐦𝐢𝟏𝟐 with 𝒄𝒓𝒚𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒍𝒈𝒍𝒂𝒔𝒔𝒅𝒆𝒔𝒊𝒈𝒏 and our style icon @DishPatani.



Launching on 1st August.

Get notified: https://t.co/Nma0jKE9Ye pic.twitter.com/7bAuQ4dAW7 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 10, 2023

Redmi 12 expected specifications

Going by the specifications of the global variant, Redmi 12 might come with a 6.79" FHD+ DotDisplay. It will be powered by MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. It is likely to offer up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB.

For photography, Redmi 12 is expected to feature a triple rear camera that includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra wide angle and a 2MP macro lens. The smartphone is likely to come with an 8MP front facing camera.

In terms of battery, Redmi 12 might be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It is expected to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, AI Face Unlock, a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB-C port for charging. The handset might come an IP53 rating for water and dust resistance.

Redmi 12 might come in three colour variants: Midnight Black, Sky Blue and Polar Silver. The handset is 168.60 mm wide and 76.28 mm thick. It weighs around 198.5 grams.

Also Read:

Oppo Reno 10, Reno Pro, Reno 10 Pro+, Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro launched in India: Check price, sale offers, specs

Top camera phones under Rs 20,000 in India: Vivo T2 5G, Galaxy M34 5G, Moto G73, and more