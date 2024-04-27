Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition teased; India launch on April 30

In a recent announcement on X (formerly Twitter), Xiaomi India disclosed plans for the imminent release of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition in collaboration with the Argentine Football Association (AFA). Scheduled for April 30, the unveiling marks a unique partnership between the tech giant and the esteemed football association.

Accompanying the announcement is a teaser image providing a glimpse of the phone's back panel. The teaser showcases a striking blue hue with distinctive golden accents surrounding the camera and LED flash modules. Positioned prominently in the top right corner is the emblem of the AFA, adding a touch of sporting prestige to the device.

While specific details regarding the World Champions Edition remain undisclosed, leaked images shared by renowned tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) offer further insights. The leaked images depict a similar blue colour scheme with the AFA logo situated at the top right corner. Notably, vertical white stripes adorn the bottom half of the rear panel, enhancing the device's aesthetic appeal.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, which debuted earlier this year alongside its counterparts, boasts impressive features including a MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra SoC, a robust 5,000mAh battery with 120W charging support, and a cutting-edge 200-megapixel triple rear camera unit. Offering consumers a range of choices, the device is available in multiple RAM and storage configurations.

Pricing for the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G in India starts at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, with the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB options priced at Rs 33,999 and Rs 35,999, respectively. Colour options include Fusion Black, Fusion Purple, and Fusion White.