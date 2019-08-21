Redmi Note 8 Pro to launch on August 29; to feature 64MP camera

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has confirmed the launch date for its Redmi Note 8 family of smartphones. The Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8 would be launched together in China on August 29, Redmi announced on its Weibo page.

The post also indicated that Redmi Note 8 Pro will feature a 64MP sensor among its rear quad camera set-up. Last month, Redmi had announced that it will launch a smartphone with 64MP camera during the fourth quarter of this year. However, the 64MP sensor might not be seen on the Redmi Note 8.

The image accompanying the confirmation post shows the rear of Redmi Note 8 Pro with a quad-camera set-up and a fingerprint scanner. The vertical camera bump houses three sensors, and the fingerprint reader below them. The fourth sensor is placed to the right of the camera housing below the LED flash.

The image also shows the Redmi Note 8 Pro in a turquoise gradient. Live images of the device leaked earlier showed it in a metallic black colour.

ALSO READ: Redmi Note 8 live images leaked; launch expected on August 29

Further announcements by Xiaomi revealed that the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro would be all metal, with a pop-up camera for selfies, and will weigh below 200 grams. The device will have a large battery with 18W quick charge support. The devices would feature "Game SoC" with liquid cooling as standard.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has confirmed the existence of Redmi Note 8 on Chinese microblogging site Weibo. He also confirmed that the Redmi Note 8 will come with a better camera and bigger battery than the Redmi Note 7 series of smartphone. So apart from the 64MP camera, the Redmi Note 8 family of smartphones might come with a battery bigger than 4,000mAh that powered their predecessors.

Along with the Redmi Note 8 smartphones, the Xiaomi sub-brand will also launch a 70-inch smart TV on August 29.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi launches Mi A3 in India; prices start at Rs 12,999

On Wednesday, Xiaomi launched its Android One-affiliated Xiaomi Mi A3 in India, with prices starting at Rs 12,999. The device will be available for purchase at 12:00 noon on August 23 on Amazon India website. The device comes equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE chipset, a 6.08-inch AMOLED screen, a triple rear camera set-up, and a teardrop notch. The device runs stock Android Pie out of the box and is guaranteed to receive two OS updates.