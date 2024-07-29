scorecardresearch
Redmi Pad Pro 5G, Pad SE 4G, Xiaomi 14 Civi Panda Design launched in India: Check price, specs

Redmi Pad Pro 5G, Pad SE 4G, Xiaomi 14 Civi Panda Design launched in India: Check price, specs

Xiaomi also launched a new edition of Xiaomi 14 Civi with Panda design at the launch event today at Rs 48,999.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G Redmi Pad Pro 5G

Xiaomi has launched two new tablets, Redmi Pad Pro 5G and Redmi Pad SE 4G in India today. The company also launched its accessories like Redmi Pad Pro keyboard, Cover and Redmi Smart Pen. The Redmi Pad Pro comes with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and a 120Hz refresh rate display. In addition to the Redmi Pads, the Chinese tech giant also launched a new edition of Xiaomi 14 Civi with Panda design at the launch event today.

The Redmi Pad Pro is available at Rs 21,999. There will be two variants for the Redmi Pad Pro 5G: 8GB+128GB variant is available at Rs 24,999 and 8GB+256GB at Rs 26,999 in India. It will be available in Graphite grey and Quick silver colour variants.

It will be available for purchase across Mi.com, retail stores and all e-commerce websites starting August 2 at 12 pm. As for the sale offers, buyers will also get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank cards.

Redmi Pad SE 4G has been launched at a starting price of Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. As for the accessories, Redmi Smart Pen is launched at Rs 3,999 and Redmi Smart Keyboard is launched at Rs 3,999. The Redmi Pad Pro Cover is launched at Rs 1,499 while the Redmi Pad SE 4G Cover is launched at Rs 999.

Xiaomi 14 Civi Panda design is launched at Rs 48,999 in India. The Xiaomi 14 CIVI Panda White and Xiaomi 14 CIVI Aqua Blue variants will be available on Flipkart, Mi.com and Xiaomi Retail Partners, and the the Xiaomi 14 CIVI Hot Pink variant will be available on both Flipkart and Mi.com. Buyers will get RS 3,000 discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G specifications

Redmi Pad Pro 5G features a 12.1-inch display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of peak brightness. It also comes with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage that is expandable up to 1.5TB. 

In terms of camera, it comes with an 8MP rear camera and an 8MP front facing camera. The tablet runs on Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14. Redmi Pad Pro houses a 10,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and claims to run up to 12 hours of video playback time.

Xiaomi 14 Civi Panda Design specifications

Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition comes with dual tone texture scheme called Panda Design. It comes with black mirror glass and vegan leather back. The specifications of the smartphone are the same as the original Xiaomi 14 Civi. It comes with 6.55-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB RAM, a 50MP triple rear camera and a 4,700mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging.

Published on: Jul 29, 2024, 5:19 PM IST
