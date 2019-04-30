Xiaomi Redmi Y3 first sale in India today: Price features and launch offers

Xiaomi launched Redmi Y3 in India last week and the phone is now up for sale for the first time today at 12 noon via Amazon India, Mi.com and Mi Home Stores. Redmi Y3 is a selfie centric smartphone targeted at the teens. The phone also comes with a huge 4000 mAh battery, a big jump from the 3080 mAh battery found on the Redmi Y2 and on par with the Redmi Note 7 series phones.

Redmi Y3 is targeted at the budget audience who also want a great camera. Living up to the expectations, Redmi Y3 has a 32-MP selfie camera for high resolution selfie images. The front camera also has EIS (Electronic Image Stablisation) and have 80-degree wide field of view, AI-based Beautify, auto HDR and screen flash. On the back, there are dual cameras including a 12-MP primary sensor and a 2-MP secondary sensor with AI features.

As far as the specifications are concerned, Redmi Y3 runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC and comes in two variants - one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and the other with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It sports a 6.26-inch HD+ IPS LCD (720x1520 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, 1500:1 contrast ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The previous version of Redmi Y3, Redmi Y2 had a 5.99-inch full-screen display with 1440x720p resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The Y2 smartphone also came with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which was expandable to 256GB via microSD card.

Other features include dual 4G VoLTE, single-band Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, support for satellite navigation systems, and the usual sensors. The phone also offers FM radio and USB-OTG support. The device runs Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box with MIUI 10 on top and is available in three colours.

As for the pricing details and offers, Redmi Y3 starts at Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The 4GB Ram and 64GB storage model can be bought for Rs 11,999. Meanwhile, Airtel subscribers can avail up to 1120GB of additional 4G data along with unlimited calling.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Y3 with 32 MP selfie camera to launch on April 24; Expected price, specifications, features and more

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi 7A and Redmi Y3 tipped; here're the details

Also read: Redmi Pro 2 powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC spotted; here's all we know