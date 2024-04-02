Reliance Jio adds over 41 lakh new mobile users in January, Airtel adds over 7 lakh subscribers: TRAI

India's telecom landscape witnessed a modest increase in wireless subscribers in January 2024. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) report revealed that wireless subscribers in India saw an increase, reaching a total of 1160.71 million by the end of January 2024. This rise from 1158.49 million at the end of December 2023 indicates a monthly growth rate of 0.19 per cent.

Related Articles

Reliance Jio solidified its market leadership by adding 41.78 lakh (4.178 million) mobile subscribers, according to the latest figures from TRAI. This surge in subscribers increased Jio's total mobile user base to 46.39 crore.

Bharti Airtel also saw an uptick in its wireless subscriber numbers, adding 7.52 lakh (0.752 million) users in January. This growth elevated Airtel's mobile subscriber tally to 38.24 crore (382.4 million).

Vodafone Idea faced challenges, losing 15.2 lakh (1.52 million) wireless subscribers during the same period. The reduction in numbers brought its mobile subscriber base down to 22.15 crore (221.5 million)

Urban regions reported a wireless subscriber count of 633.96 million, slightly up from 633.44 million, while rural areas also saw an increase from 525.05 million to 526.75 million. There were 12.36 million mobile number portability requests submitted in January.

A broader view of the telecom sector reveals a total telephone subscriber base of 1193.25 million in India as of January 2024, with net additions of 2.92 million subscribers across both wireless and wireline services during the month. This comprehensive growth brought the overall tele-density in India to 85.38 per cent, a slight uptick from 85.23 per cent in December 2023, showcasing an increase in the availability and accessibility of telecommunication services.

The wireline segment also reported positive momentum, with a net addition of 0.70 million subscribers, pushing the total to 32.54 million. This segment's growth rate stood at 2.19 per cent, reflecting a growing interest in stable and reliable internet and communication services, particularly in urban areas, where the majority of wireline subscribers are located.

The data also highlighted the dominance of private access service providers, which accounted for 92.01 per cent of the wireless market share, while BSNL and MTNL, the two public sector units, held a combined market share of just 7.99 per cent.

Moreover, broadband subscribers, encompassing both wired and wireless services, increased to 911.03 million from 904.54 million in December 2023, marking a monthly growth rate of 0.72 per cent. The increase in broadband subscribers is a testament to India's escalating demand for high-speed internet services, crucial for both economic activities and personal use.

The continuous expansion of wireless and broadband services in India underscores the vital role of telecommunications in bridging the digital divide, fostering economic development, and enhancing connectivity across the country's vast and diverse landscape.