Reliance Jio AirFiber vs Airtel Xstream AirFiber: Price, speed, and availability compared

Reliance Jio AirFiber was launched on September 19. The company has opened a new fixed wireless access (FWA) service for booking. Jio is not the sole provider of 5G-based ultra-high-speed internet. Airtel has its own Xstream AirFiber which has a similar offering but at a different price point and limited availability.

Here we compare the price, speed, and availability of both Jio AirFiber and Airtel AirFiber:

Price:



The Airtel Xstream AirFiber is available with a 6-month package which is priced at Rs 4,435. The user will also have to give a Security deposit of Rs 2,500. The total cost for a period of first six months comes down to Rs ₹7,733. The Airtel Xstream AirFiber provides a data speed of 100 mbps.

Reliance Jio AirFiber is available in monthly, half-yearly and yearly plans. The company has listed all the monthly plans on its website. The basic plan is priced at Rs 599. Reliance Jio will charge Rs 1000 for an outdoor unit. This charge will be waived if the user opts for 6-month or 12-month plan.

Following are the monthly plans offered by Jio AirFiber:

Rs 599 plan: 30 mbps speed, unlimited calls, 550+ TV channels, and 14 OTT apps.

Rs 899 plan: 100 mbps speed, 550+ TV channels, and 14 OTT apps.

Rs 1,199 plan: 100 mbps speed, unlimited calls, 550+ TV channels, and 16 OTT apps.

For AirFiber Max:

Rs 1,499 plan: 300 Mbps speed, 550+ TV channels, and 14 OTT apps.

Rs 2,499 plan: 500 Mbps speed, unlimited calls, 550+ TV channels, and several OTT apps.

Rs 3,999 plan: 1 Gbps speed, unlimited calls, 550+ TV channels, and several OTT apps

Availability:

Coming to the availability of the services, the AirTel Xstream AirFiber will be available in two cities including Mumbai and Delhi. However, the Reliance Jio AirFiber is available in a total 8 cities which include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.

