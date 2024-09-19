Reliance Jio announces ‘Diwali Dhamaka’ offer with 1 year of free AirFiber subscription; see details

Reliance Jio has announced its "Diwali Dhamaka" offer for JioAirFiber, providing both new and existing customers with the opportunity to enjoy a free one-year subscription. The offer involves either making purchases at Reliance Digital stores or opting for a special recharge plan.

New Customer Offers

New JioAirFiber customers can avail of the free one-year subscription by:

Shopping at Reliance Digital: Making purchases worth Rs. 20,000 or more at any Reliance Digital or MyJio store on products like smartphones, home appliances, or other electronics.

Special Diwali Plan: Opting for a new AirFiber connection with the three-month Diwali plan, priced at Rs. 2,222.

Existing Customer Offer

Existing JioAirFiber subscribers can also enjoy a free year by recharging with the special three-month Diwali plan priced at Rs. 2,222.

Coupon Redemption and Validity

Upon successful recharge or new connection, customers will receive 12 coupons every month, equivalent to the value of their active AirFiber plan. These coupons, valid between November 2024 and October 2025, can be redeemed within 30 days at Reliance Digital, My Jio, JioPoint, or JioMart Digital exclusive stores for electronics purchases exceeding Rs. 15,000.

Other Recent Jio Offers

Reliance Jio recently concluded its eighth-anniversary celebrations with special recharge plans that included Zomato Gold membership, OTT subscriptions, and e-commerce vouchers. These offers, valid until September 8, were applicable to quarterly recharge plans worth Rs. 899 and Rs. 999.