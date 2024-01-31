Reliance ‘Jio Brain’: How new AI-powered platform may impact your phone’s connectivity

Jio Brain is a platform that will be powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). It’s developed by Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. The details of the new platform was revealed by Aayush Bhatnagar, a Senior Vice President at Jio via his LinkedIn account. He explained the features and uses of the new platform called Jio Brain. Bhatnagar claims that the platform has been developed by hundreds of engineers over two years.

How does Jio Brain work?

Jio Brain integrates ML capabilities into various networks such as telecom networks, enterprise networks, and industry-specific IT environments. This means it can enhance these networks with AI and ML without requiring extensive transformations.

What services does Jio Brain offer?

Jio Brain offers a wide range of services. It provides over 500 APIs for creating ML-enabled services. It also offers advanced AI features for processing images, videos, text, documents, and speech. Bhatnagar claims, “it comes with a rich set of 500+ REST APIs and Data APIs for creating ML-enabled services.”

He further explained, “Apart from customised enterprise and large-scale LLM capabilities, advanced AI features for images, videos, text, documents, speech, and in-built AI algorithms are available as a service.”

What is the future of Jio Brain?

Jio Brain aims to create new 5G services, optimise networks, and even set the stage for the development of 6G, where ML is a key capability. Jio Platforms claims that they are open to collaborate with like-minded AI / ML researchers “to create value, and scale the Jio Brain innovation ecosystem.”

