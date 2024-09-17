scorecardresearch
Business Today
Reliance Jio faces major outage, thousands of users affected

Reliance Jio faces major outage, thousands of users affected

Reliance Jio users faced a significant outage today, with over 10,000 reports logged on Downdetector. The outage started around 11 AM, impacting services nationwide.

Jio Down Jio Down

Reliance Jio users have complained about an outage. At the peak, the outage tracker Downdetector showed over 10,000 reports.  The outage began around 11 AM, according to the reports registered on the platform. However, the outage tracker is now showing a decline in reports. 

According to the report on Downdetector, the outage has impacted users in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Nashik, Kolkata, Patna and Guwahati the most. 

Many users have been highlighting the outage on social media. 

The outage seems to have impacted both mobile phone users and Jio AirFiber. Users who use both Jio services have been impacted heavily by outage.

Update: The amount of users reporting an issue with Jio has reduced significantly but downdetector is still registering over 1,500 instances at around 3:20 pm. 

This is a developing story. 

Published on: Sep 17, 2024, 1:15 PM IST
