Reliance Jio faces major outage, thousands of users affected

Reliance Jio users have complained about an outage. At the peak, the outage tracker Downdetector showed over 10,000 reports. The outage began around 11 AM, according to the reports registered on the platform. However, the outage tracker is now showing a decline in reports.

According to the report on Downdetector, the outage has impacted users in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Nashik, Kolkata, Patna and Guwahati the most.

Many users have been highlighting the outage on social media.

🚨 Jio network down all over Mumbai. — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) September 17, 2024

Mumbaikars please update status of your Jio network 😢 #Jiodown ? pic.twitter.com/tQGtCq3PdN — Miss Ordinaari (@shivangisahu05) September 17, 2024

The outage seems to have impacted both mobile phone users and Jio AirFiber. Users who use both Jio services have been impacted heavily by outage.

Update: The amount of users reporting an issue with Jio has reduced significantly but downdetector is still registering over 1,500 instances at around 3:20 pm.

This is a developing story.