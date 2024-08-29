scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Reliance Jio increases price of prepaid plans offering Netflix subscription; check details

Feedback

Reliance Jio increases price of prepaid plans offering Netflix subscription; check details

There were two Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 1,099 and Rs 1,499 that offered Netflix subscription complimentary. The prices have now been hiked

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Jio Recharge Plans Jio Recharge Plans

Reliance Jio has hiked the price of its prepaid recharge plans offering Netflix subscription. These entertainment recharge plans have received a price hike of up to Rs 300. The new prices of the two said plans are now reflecting on the Jio’s official website.

Notably, there were two Jio recharge plans priced at Rs 1,099 and Rs 1,499 that offer Netflix subscription complimentary. These plans are now listed at Rs 1,299 and Rs 1,799 respectively, on the official Jio website. The Rs 1,299 plan offers Netflix Mobile subscription and the Rs 1,799 offers Netflix Basic subscription along with other benefits.

Related Articles

At Rs 1,299, users will get access to Netflix Content on a single mobile device or tablet at a resolution of 480 pixels for three months. It has a validity of 84 days and offers 2GB daily data along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Additionally, they will also get access to JioCinema, JioCloud and JioTV.

The Rs 1,799 prepaid recharge plan offers Netflix content on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and laptops, with video streaming quality of up to 720p. It also offers unlimited calling, 3GB daily data and 100 SMS per day. It has a validity of 84 days.

The telecom company also announced a price hike for its other recharge plans in the month of July. Here are the details:

-2GB/day (28 days): Now priced at Rs 349, up from Rs 299.

-1.5GB/day (28 days): Increased to Rs 299, from Rs 239.

-3GB/day (28 days): Remains at Rs 449.

-1.5GB/day (84 days): Revised to Rs 799, up from Rs 666.

-2GB/day (84 days): Priced at Rs 859, previously Rs 719.

-3GB/day (84 days): Now at Rs 1199, up from Rs 999.

-2.5GB/day (365 days): Now at Rs 3599, up from Rs 2999

Notably, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is preparing for its 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 29, 2024. The event will be held virtually and can be watched online through JioMeet at 2:00 PM (IST).

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Aug 29, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement