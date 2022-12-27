Reliance Jio is offering extra 75GB data, 23 days validity with a popular prepaid plan

Reliance Jio has announced the launch of a new yearly plan and added extra benefits to one of its existing yearly plans. The new plan, priced at Rs 2023, offers unlimited calling for a period of nine months and has a validity of 252 days. It also provides daily data benefits of 2.5GB per day, totaling 630GB for the validity period. In addition to these benefits, the plan also includes a complimentary subscription to Jio apps and 100 SMS per day, as well as a complimentary Prime membership for new subscribers.

The existing yearly plan, priced at Rs 2999, already includes daily data benefits of 2.5GB per day and a total of 912.5GB for a validity period of 365 days. It also includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day, as well as a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. In addition to these benefits, Jio has announced that it will be offering an extra 75GB of high-speed data and 23 extra days of validity with the plan.

Yearly prepaid plans are often more convenient than monthly prepaid plans because they offer a host of benefits over monthly plans. With the yearly plans, customers do not have to worry about recharging their phone number every month. Instead, they can simply recharge once a year and enjoy the benefits of their plan for the entire year.

Reliance Jio currently offers three annual plans for customers to choose from. The Rs 2999 plan has a validity of 365 days and offers daily data benefits of 2.5GB per day, totaling 912.5GB for the validity period. It also includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day, as well as a complimentary subscription to Jio apps and an annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

The Rs 2879 plan has a validity of 365 days and offers daily data benefits of 2GB per day, totaling 730GB for the validity period. It also includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day, as well as access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

The Rs 2545 plan has a validity of 336 days and offers daily data benefits of 1.5GB per day and unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. It also includes access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.