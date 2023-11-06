Reliance Jio launches JioMotive to turn normal car to 'smart car' at Rs 4,999: Check features, other details

Reliance Jio has launched JioMotive, a device designed to transform conventional cars into smart vehicles. Priced at Rs 4,999, the device gets features such as location tracking and theft alerts. This is expected to provide a connected-car experience, even for cars that do not have fancy features built-in.

Many modern and expensive vehicles come equipped with internet connectivity. The same features can be accessed using the new JioMotive OBD adapter. This new device can provide insights into various aspects of their car's performance, including location, engine health, and driving performance. This new device will be helpful for owners of older models or base model new vehicles.

How does JioMotive Work?

JioMotive is a plug-and-play device that does not require any expert installation. Users can simply download and install the JioThings App from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, sign up with their Jio number, and follow these steps to get started.

1. Download and Install JioThings App from Google Play Store or Apple App Store

2. Login or Signup to JioThings with your Jio Number, Click on “+” and Select JioMotive

3. Enter the IMEI Number from Jiomotive Box or the Device itself and Click “Proceed”

4.Enter your car details like Registration Number, Car Name (Set a Name for Your Car), Vehicle Make, Model, Fuel Type, Year of Make and Click “Save”

5. Plug the JioMotive Device into your car’s OBD Port. Turn Your Car On while next steps are followed. Ensure your Car is in an open space with good Jio Network

6. Tick agree to the terms and conditions of JioEverywhereConnect Number Sharing Plan and Click “Enable”

7. Click on “JioJCR1440” and Click “Proceed” On the Next Screen

8. You will receive confirmatory message on Screen for Activation Request Received by Jio

9. Keep your car on for 10 mins for the device to get activated. Your data will start flowing in JioThings app in about an 1 Hour. In case of any assistance needed, please contact customer care on our Toll Free Number: 1800-896-9999

e-SIM compatibility

It is equipped with an e-SIM, which shares data with the user's existing mobile data plan, eliminating the need for a separate SIM card or data plan. The device also offers Geo-Fencing and Time Fence features, which send alerts when the vehicle crosses predefined boundaries or is turned on during specific time periods, respectively.

Other Features

In addition, JioMotive provides insights into the vehicle's health, including battery health, engine load, coolant temperature, and air intake temperature. It also provides access to more than 200+ Engine Diagnostic Codes, enabling users to better understand and maintain their vehicle's performance.

