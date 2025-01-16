Republic Day 2025 sale: Best Apple iPhone 16 series deals on Flipkart and Amazon

As the Republic Day 2025 sales heat up, Flipkart and Amazon are offering some of the year’s best deals on Apple’s latest iPhone 16 series. From January 13 to January 19, customers can snag significant savings on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16. Whether it’s through price cuts, exclusive bank discounts, or exchange offers, this is the perfect opportunity to invest in Apple’s flagship devices.

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Premium Savings

The iPhone 16 Pro Max, known for its cutting-edge features, is seeing noteworthy price reductions:

• Original Price: Rs 1,44,900

• Flipkart Price: Rs 1,37,900

• Amazon Price: Rs 1,37,900

Additional benefits sweeten the deal:

• Flipkart: Rs 5,000 off with HDFC Bank cards, bringing the effective price to Rs 1,32,900.

• Amazon: SBI credit card discount of Rs 1,500 or Rs 4,137 cashback via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank card.

iPhone 16 Pro: Sleek and Powerful

The 128GB iPhone 16 Pro model also comes with enticing discounts:

• Original Price: Rs 1,19,900

• Flipkart Price: Rs 1,12,900 (Additional Rs 5,000 off with HDFC Bank, final price Rs 1,07,900)

• Amazon Price: Rs 1,12,900 (SBI card discount Rs 1,500 or Amazon cashback of Rs 3,387, effective price Rs 1,09,513).

iPhone 16 Plus: Big Screen, Better Deal

For those seeking a larger display at a reasonable price, the iPhone 16 Plus is an excellent choice:

• Original Price: Rs 79,999

• Flipkart Price: Rs 79,999 (Extra Rs 4,000 off for HDFC Bank users, final price Rs 75,999).

iPhone 16: Best Value for Entry-Level Buyers

The iPhone 16 offers the steepest discounts:

• Original Price: Rs 79,900

• Flipkart Price: Rs 67,999 (Extra Rs 3,000 off with HDFC Bank and Rs 2,000 instant discount, final price Rs 64,999).