Restore your deleted photos, videos, reels with Instagram's new feature

Ever come across a situation where you accidently delete an Instagram post and want it back? Well, now you can easily retrieve those posts with the help of Instagram's new feature, 'Recently Deleted'.

Facebook-owned photo sharing app Instagram earlier this week introduced its new feature Recently Deleted that allows users to recover posts that they've inadvertently deleted. The platform has also introduced checks to prevent hackers from altering your account.

"This is something people have been asking for," said Instagram. "We also added protections to help prevent hackers from compromising your account and deleting posts you've shared, added Instagram.

So next time when you try to restore or delete content, Instagram may ask you to verify whether you are the rightful holder of the account before deleting or restoring content from Recently Deleted."

How 'Recently Deleted' feature works

Earlier, deleted photos, videos, reels, IGTV videos used to get removed permanently and there was no way of getting them back. But now, posts you delete or remove will automatically be moved to the Recently Deleted folder.

The deleted stories (ones not in your archive) will stay in the folder for 24 hours whereas photos, videos, reels, IGTV videos will be deleted permanently after 30 days.

So, during these 30 days, you can easily restore your deleted content.

How to restore deleted content

Step 1: Go to your Instagram profile

Step 2: Tap on three horizontal lines on the top of your right

Step 3: Click on 'Settings'

Step 4: Now go to 'Account'

Step 5: Now search for Recently Deleted

Instagram has started rolling this feature out for its users on Android and iOS in certain regions. Users in India can expect it anytime soon.