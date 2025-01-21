'Return of the King': Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai, Tim Cook react to Donald Trump swearing in as 47th US president

Tech leaders have shown mixed reactions to Donald Trump's inauguration as President of the United States, alongside Vice President JD Vance. The event highlighted the changing dynamics between the tech industry and the White House. While some leaders expressed optimism, others sparked controversy with their responses.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai extended a professional and hopeful message, congratulating Trump and Vance on social media. He expressed a desire to collaborate with the new administration on technology and artificial intelligence innovations that would benefit Americans. This message aligns with Google’s interest in government partnerships, especially as it faces antitrust challenges in the US.

Congratulations to @POTUS Donald Trump and @VP JD Vance on your inauguration. We look forward to working with you to usher in a new era of technology + AI innovation that will benefit all Americans. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 20, 2025

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, stirred online buzz with his posts. He shared a screenshot of Trump's banned Twitter account alongside his reinstated account, captioned “The Return of the King.” The post went viral, attracting both support and criticism. Musk’s remarks praising Trump’s policies and mentioning the cryptocurrency Dogecoin added his typical mix of futurism and humour to the event.

The Return of the King pic.twitter.com/CjaRrXH7k9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 20, 2025

Apple CEO Tim Cook also congratulated President Donald Trump and the new VP JD Vance. He emphasised that the growth of innovation and jobs will continue to be important under the new administration. In a separate post, Cook also wished his followers Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which coincided with the inauguration. He shared a quote from Dr. King about service and greatness.

Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump and Vice President @JDVance on Inauguration Day. We look forward to working with the administration to drive continued innovation and jobs for future growth across our great nation. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 20, 2025

The inauguration ceremony, held at the Capitol, featured Trump’s bold speech on restoring America’s greatness through strength and innovation. Attendees included political leaders, global dignitaries, and tech executives like Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and OpenAI’s Sam Altman. Their presence suggested a potential shift towards cooperation with the new administration.

The tech industry’s responses to Trump’s inauguration reveal a growing divide. While Elon Musk appears eager to align with Trump, others like Tim Cook maintain a cautious distance. Sundar Pichai’s message represents a balanced approach, indicating a pragmatic stance towards government relations. As Trump plans major reforms in technology and infrastructure, the tech industry is expected to play a significant role in his administration’s agenda.