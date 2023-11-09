RIP Omegle: Founder Leif K-Brooks shuts down site permanently after 14 years; see reactions

Omegle, the popular online chat platform that randomly paired users for anonymous conversations, has shut down after 14 years. The founder, Leif K-Brooks, cited financial and psychological stress as the reasons for the closure.

Omegle was launched in 2009 and quickly gained popularity, becoming a go-to destination for people seeking to connect with strangers online. The platform's simple premise, allowing users to quickly move on from one conversation to another, made it an appealing way to meet new people.

However, in recent years, Omegle has faced increasing scrutiny over its role in facilitating online abuse and grooming. K-Brooks acknowledged these concerns in his announcement, stating that the platform had become a target of attacks and that the company could no longer afford to fight the misuse of its service.

Despite the challenges, K-Brooks also spoke fondly of Omegle's positive impact, noting that it had helped people connect with different cultures, seek advice, and alleviate loneliness. He also expressed gratitude to the users who had used the platform responsibly.

The shutdown of Omegle marks the end of an era for online chat, and it remains to be seen what impact it will have on the industry. However, it is clear that the platform's legacy is a mixed one, and the issue of online safety will continue to be a major concern for chat platforms in the future.

“One aspect of this has been a constant barrage of attacks on communication services, Omegle included, based on the behaviour of a malicious subset of users. As much as I wish circumstances were different, the stress and expense of this fight — coupled with the existing stress and expense of operating Omegle, and fighting its misuse — are simply too much. Operating Omegle is no longer sustainable, financially nor psychologically. Frankly, I don’t want to have a heart attack in my 30s. I’m so sorry I couldn’t keep fighting for you,” K-Brooks said.

The hashtag #RIPOmegle has been trending on X (formerly Twitter) with many reminiscing about their time on the website. Here are some reactions: