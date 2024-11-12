Meet the robot dogs guarding Donald Trump after US elections win at Mar-a-Lago; see video

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to re-enter the White House, his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, has ramped up security with the United States Secret Service’s latest tool - a Boston Dynamics robot dog. Marked with “USSS TSD,” the robo-dog is deployed under the watch of the Secret Service’s Technical Security Division (TSD), a specialised unit responsible for advanced surveillance and counter-surveillance technology to protect high-profile figures.

The robot dog, known as “Spot,” was observed patrolling the grounds of Mar-a-Lago, its sleek, mechanical frame navigating between palm trees with the message “DO NOT PET” displayed on its side. “Safeguarding the President-elect is a top priority,” a Secret Service spokesperson told the New York Post. “While we cannot get into the specific capabilities, the robotic dogs are equipped with surveillance technology and an array of advanced sensors that support our protective operations.”

What is the Technical Security Division?

The Secret Service’s Technical Security Division (TSD) is dedicated to integrating advanced technology into its protective operations, particularly for the security of key figures like the President and President-elect. This unit employs sophisticated tools such as audio and video surveillance systems, counter-surveillance mechanisms, and now, robotic units like Spot, to enhance situational awareness and threat detection. TSD’s work often involves deploying surveillance assets that can operate discreetly and respond to potential security risks in real-time. The division also collaborates with technology leaders like Boston Dynamics to tailor equipment to the evolving landscape of digital and physical threats.

In this context, Spot provides TSD with mobile surveillance capabilities, allowing it to monitor hard-to-reach or exposed areas and deliver real-time data to human operators without risking personnel. Equipped with high-definition cameras, night vision, and a suite of sensors, Spot can detect and assess possible security risks, making it an invaluable addition to TSD’s toolkit.

Boston Dynamics’ “Spot”: A High-Tech Guardian

Spot, developed by Boston Dynamics, has made waves in the security and public safety sectors for its versatile capabilities. It can operate on various terrains, navigate obstacles, and even perform tasks autonomously in hazardous conditions. Deployed by law enforcement agencies like the NYPD, as well as in disaster zones by the FDNY, Spot’s agility and adaptability make it a top choice for enhancing security protocols. At Mar-a-Lago, Spot’s presence not only increases the physical security of the estate but also serves as a high-tech deterrent to potential intruders.

The Secret Service has already integrated Spot with enhanced capabilities that allow it to support perimeter control, identify potential threats, and respond to security risks in ways that traditional cameras and human patrols cannot. According to insiders, the robo-dog can quickly deploy to any area within the grounds, offering live feeds and real-time data to Secret Service agents, who monitor the estate’s security through a central command centre.

Real Security for President Trump



A robotic dog from 'Boston Dynamics' patrols Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence amid a heightened security presence at his home following his election victory. @Reuters pic.twitter.com/cqZCSvddgt — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) November 7, 2024

Heightened Security for President-Elect Trump

The introduction of Spot follows Trump’s recent election victory and coincides with his plans for a return to the White House. Since his electoral success, security measures have been escalated, with the Secret Service and TSD deploying resources including Coast Guard patrols, drone surveillance, and now robotic assistance.

The adoption of robotic dogs is part of a broader trend in modern security practices for high-profile figures, with organisations worldwide recognising the potential of robotic technology to enhance safety while reducing human risk.