Royal Enfield Classic 650 launched in India: Price, variants, features, and more

Royal Enfield has officially launched the much-anticipated Classic 650 in India at a starting price of ₹3.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). The motorcycle is now available for bookings, with deliveries set to commence soon.
Variants and Pricing
The Classic 650 is offered in three trims: Hotrod, Classic, and Chrome. Each trim is available in distinct colour options:
Notably, the Classic 650 undercuts the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, on which it is based, making it a more accessible twin-cylinder offering from the brand.
Design and Styling
The Classic 650 takes heavy inspiration from its smaller sibling, the Classic 350, which has been a best-seller for Royal Enfield. The motorcycle features the brand’s signature design cues, including:
These elements contribute to its retro charm while ensuring it stands out on the road.
Engine and Performance
At the heart of the Classic 650 is Royal Enfield’s 648cc, parallel-twin, air/oil-cooled engine, which also powers the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650, and Shotgun 650. It delivers:
Chassis and Hardware
The Classic 650 shares its mainframe, subframe, and swingarm with the Shotgun 650. It features a robust suspension setup, with 19" front and 18" rear wire-spoke wheels, and 320mm front disc and 300mm rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS. With a 14.8-litre fuel tank and a kerb weight of 243kg, the Classic 650 balances practicality with performance.
Features and Technology
Despite its vintage aesthetics, the Classic 650 is equipped with modern features, including:
For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today