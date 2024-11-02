Russia slaps Google with unprecedented $20 decillion (2 followed by 34 zeroes) fine; here's why

Russia has imposed a staggering $20 decillion fine—a 2 followed by 34 zeroes—on Google, targeting its subsidiary YouTube for blocking Russian state-backed media in response to the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The astronomical figure dwarfs any known financial measure, far exceeding the global economy’s scale.

The penalty stems from a Russian court’s ruling that Google violated local broadcasting regulations by barring several Russian state-affiliated media channels on YouTube. Alongside the fine, the court has demanded that these channels be restored, doubling the penalty each day YouTube fails to comply within a nine-month window.

The conflict began in March 2022, when YouTube issued a global ban on Russian state-run channels like RT and Sputnik, citing content policies that prevent material which “denies, minimises, or trivialises violent events.” The ban, initially restricted to Europe, soon expanded globally as YouTube intensified its policy enforcement, removing over 1,000 channels and 15,000 videos linked to Russian narratives on the Ukraine war. The decision provoked strong backlash from Russia, which sees the bans as censorship of its state-sponsored outlets.

Since 2020, Google has faced a mounting series of penalties in Russia, starting with daily fines of 100,000 rubles (around $1,028) for blocking state-linked channels such as Tsargrad and RIA FAN. Currently, 17 Russian broadcasters have filed similar lawsuits against Google, demanding their channels be reinstated on the platform.

Google curtailed its operations in Russia following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022 but stopped short of a full exit. Essential services like YouTube and Google Search remain accessible in Russia, unlike some American tech companies that withdrew completely. However, Google’s Russian subsidiary declared bankruptcy after Russian authorities seized its bank accounts.

According to Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the Kremlin, the mammoth fine is symbolic, aimed at drawing attention to Moscow’s grievances with YouTube’s censorship of Russian media. “I can’t even pronounce this figure right,” Peskov commented, underscoring the punitive nature of the sum.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, authorities have employed various penalties against foreign tech companies that allow pro-Ukrainian or anti-Russian content. Though YouTube remains available in Russia, officials have warned of a potential ban if the platform persists in restricting Russian media channels.