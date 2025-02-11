India leads in AI use, but online safety concerns persist: Microsoft Global Online Safety Survey

On Safer Internet Day, Microsoft released the ninth edition of its Global Online Safety Survey, shedding light on AI adoption and online safety trends worldwide, including in India. The report reveals that 65% of respondents in India have used generative AI, more than double the global average of 31%.

Related Articles

The survey, conducted between July and August 2024, gathered insights from 14,800 participants across 15 countries, including teens, parents, and other adults. Findings indicate that AI adoption in India is driven primarily by translation services, answering questions, enhancing workplace efficiency, and assisting students with schoolwork.

India has seen a notable rise in AI usage across different age groups. Millennials (aged 25–44) lead the trend, with 84% reporting AI usage, marking a 15% increase from the previous year. Weekly generative AI usage in India has also grown by 20% to reach 71%.

Despite its growing adoption, AI-related concerns remain prevalent. The top risks identified in the survey include online abuse (76%), deepfakes (74%), scams (73%), and AI hallucinations (70%). Additionally, over 80% of respondents expressed concerns about AI usage by individuals under 18 years of age.

The survey also indicates an increase in parental awareness regarding online safety. Around 78% of Indian parents believe their teenagers have faced online risks, and 61% feel well-prepared to discuss these challenges—significantly higher than the global figure of 41%. Additionally, 82% of Indian teens reported encountering online risks.

In response to such risks, teenagers in India are most likely to seek support from a trusted individual. The report found that 85% of teens talk to someone about online issues, 84% take measures such as blocking or unfriending accounts, and 65% report problematic content.

Microsoft's Approach to Online Safety

Microsoft has outlined a six-pillar strategy to address AI-related risks, including robust safety measures, digital watermarking for media provenance, and collaboration with governments and industry stakeholders. The company has also launched the Microsoft Family Safety Toolkit to help families engage in discussions about online safety and leverage digital parenting tools.

As AI continues to integrate into daily life, the report highlights both the opportunities and challenges that come with its rapid adoption. While AI is enhancing accessibility and efficiency, the findings underscore the need for continued efforts in promoting responsible usage and ensuring digital safety, particularly for younger users.